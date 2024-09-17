Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,796 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

