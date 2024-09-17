Henry Boot PLC (BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.08 on October 11th

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henry Boot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.06. The stock has a market cap of £299.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Henry Boot

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £20,210.66 ($26,698.36). 69.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

