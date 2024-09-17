Henry Boot PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.08 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 224 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The company has a market cap of £299.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Boot

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.72), for a total value of £20,210.66 ($26,698.36). 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

