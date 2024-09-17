Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 179,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 633,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

