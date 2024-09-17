Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 179,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 633,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

