HI (HI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $219,992.89

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $219,992.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,177.17 or 1.00044561 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047103 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $188,228.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.