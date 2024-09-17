Highland Peak Capital LLC Invests $5.24 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 211,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. Delek US accounts for 1.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $172,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

