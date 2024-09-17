Highland Peak Capital LLC Purchases 234,756 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234,756 shares during the period. Constellium makes up about 12.5% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 1.32% of Constellium worth $35,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellium by 19,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Constellium by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Constellium by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

