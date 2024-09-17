Highland Peak Capital LLC Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 560,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. CommScope accounts for 0.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.07. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

