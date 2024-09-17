Hill Island Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

