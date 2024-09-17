Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 305,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of HSHP opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

