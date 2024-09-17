Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Financial Review

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Hippo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital -$32.89 million -22.17 $38.47 million $0.35 24.34 Hippo $209.70 million 2.33 -$273.10 million ($10.08) -1.95

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital -20.11% 14.42% 5.92% Hippo -57.80% -46.46% -11.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 1 5 0 0 1.83 Hippo 0 2 1 0 2.33

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Hippo.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Hippo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

