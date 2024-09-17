holoride Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $21,698.12 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.56 or 0.03911151 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00040041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002208 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00194456 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,972.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

