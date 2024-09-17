Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,437,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

