Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $144.30

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.30 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.88). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.88), with a volume of 96,644 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.26) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
