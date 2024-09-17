Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $144.30

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.30 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.88). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.88), with a volume of 96,644 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.26) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSW

Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 1.90.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.