HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in HP were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $187,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

