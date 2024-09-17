ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ICCH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,611. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ICC during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ICC during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of ICC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

