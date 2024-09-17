IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Fred Schwarzer Sells 3,946 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 2,272,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,910. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
