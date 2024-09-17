IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Fred Schwarzer Sells 3,946 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 2,272,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,910. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 397,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

