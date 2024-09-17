Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to Strong-Buy

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Immunic to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth $9,266,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

