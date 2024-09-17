ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 604,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,696,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,539,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 211,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 380.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 749,041 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

