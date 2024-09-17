Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Trading Down 2.5 %

Immunome stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,550. The firm has a market cap of $923.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

