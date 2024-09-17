Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IGTA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGTA. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 40.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

