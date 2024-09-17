Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading 2% Higher

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.09. 91,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 60,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

(Get Free Report)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.