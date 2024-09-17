Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.