Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 7 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider John Heasley purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,089 ($27.60) per share, for a total transaction of £146.23 ($193.17).

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 14th, John Heasley bought 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($29.10) per share, for a total transaction of £154.21 ($203.71).

Anglo American Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,100 ($27.74). 2,869,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,929. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,066.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,275.44. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($37.16).

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s payout ratio is -6,407.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.13) to GBX 2,590 ($34.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.31) to GBX 2,700 ($35.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.74) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.63) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.87).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

