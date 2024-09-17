Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 7,501 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $245,507.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,086,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,145,055.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 1,486 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,008.28.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 21,769 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $679,192.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.24 per share, with a total value of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 317,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

