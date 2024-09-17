Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,112.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.56. 2,329,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,660. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.85.

View Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.