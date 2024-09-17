Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, with a total value of C$15,002.82.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1,515.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,151.90.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,677.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,397. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,070.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,699.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,580.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,539.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.