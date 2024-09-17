Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00.
Shares of BDI traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.80. 38,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,853. The company has a market cap of C$587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.73. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84.
Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5351382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BDI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
