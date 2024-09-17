Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CFO Sells 251 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Harris sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $16,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 375,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,479. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

