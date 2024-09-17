Insider Selling: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 4,900 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $76,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,404.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

