Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 119,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Intel Stock Up 2.7 %

INTC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 195,724,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,867,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

