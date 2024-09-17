Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

