Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 6.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.18. 81,222,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 55,123,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

