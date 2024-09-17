International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $214.00 and last traded at $214.00. Approximately 1,164,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,208,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.