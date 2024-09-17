International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 118002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

