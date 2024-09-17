International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 847,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,009,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 264,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Money Express

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.