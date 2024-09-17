Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 535,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 270,473 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
