Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.