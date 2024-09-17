Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGJ. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.