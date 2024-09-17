Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.85

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 9720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
