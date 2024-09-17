Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.85

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 9720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,451,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

