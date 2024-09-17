Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Invesco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,713,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

