Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $194.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.32. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

