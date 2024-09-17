Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
