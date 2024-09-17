Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 39,822 shares.The stock last traded at $50.08 and had previously closed at $49.88.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

