InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 60,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
