Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

