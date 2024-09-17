iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.17 and last traded at $71.17. 181,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 439,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

