Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after purchasing an additional 643,760 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $999,326.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,787 shares of company stock worth $6,025,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.08, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

