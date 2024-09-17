iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 641,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 664,310 shares.The stock last traded at $111.42 and had previously closed at $111.62.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

