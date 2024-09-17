iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.79. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

