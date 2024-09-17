iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.7% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,705,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,000,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

